Ian Riccaboni Says He & Caprice Coleman Returning Supercard of Honor, New Logo to Be Revealed
– Ian Riccaboni has confirmed that he and Caprice Coleman will be back for commentary duties at ROH Supercard of Honor. Riccaboni took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the news, while also noting that the company will have a new logo. He wrote:
“ICYMI: @CapriceColeman and I are BACK (officially, for real, for real) for @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor on April 1!
Also confirmed:
– Briscoes will be wrestling April 1 and defend titles if still champs
– ROH returns to live events/TV after Supercard
– New logo!”
ROH Supercard Of Honor takes place on April 1st and airs live on PPV.
