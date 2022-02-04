wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Last Week, Is Now Negative
Ian Riccaboni has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but is now free and clear. The ROH announcer posted to Twitter on Friday to note that he tested positive for COVID last Thursday and had a negative test today.
Riccaboni posted:
“Tested negative 8 days after my positive test last Thursday. Feeling great!
If anyone were to get COVID, may they have the same speedy recovery and minimal symptoms my family and I had.
I believe the vaccines made this little more than a headache and runny nose for us”
Riccaboni has been calling ROH World Championship matches when Jonathan Gresham defends the title on Impact Wrestling. You can see the post below:
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) February 4, 2022