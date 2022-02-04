Ian Riccaboni Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Last Week, Is Now Negative

Ian Riccaboni has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but is now free and clear. The ROH announcer posted to Twitter on Friday to note that he tested positive for COVID last Thursday and had a negative test today.

Riccaboni posted:

“Tested negative 8 days after my positive test last Thursday. Feeling great! If anyone were to get COVID, may they have the same speedy recovery and minimal symptoms my family and I had. I believe the vaccines made this little more than a headache and runny nose for us”

Riccaboni has been calling ROH World Championship matches when Jonathan Gresham defends the title on Impact Wrestling. You can see the post below: