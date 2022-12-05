Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:

On Honor Club: “A lot of folks ask me about Honor Club, that might be re-launching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that.”

On if ROH will get a TV deal in 2023: “I think so. I don’t have any inside information, but I’m very hopeful because, if you look at the folks coming in, it’s very public that we have Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria, they’re all signed. Brian Cage is with Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe has the TV belt, Jericho with the world title, FTR with the tag titles, Mercedes with the women’s title. If you look at where the chips are being positioned, Bandido and RUSH getting signed. Shane Taylor with a big chance at Final Battle. There are all these folks who were with the last era of Ring of Honor that are suddenly in the AEW fold. I don’t think there’s any reason why there wouldn’t be an appetite for Ring of Honor broadcast, especially as you see the army that’s being built that has Ring of Honor ties.”