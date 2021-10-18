wrestling / News

Impact Bound For Glory Officially Sold Out For This Weekend

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound for Glory Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will have a sold-out venue at this weekend’s Bound For Glory. Impact announced that Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada has officially sold out for the PPV, which takes place this Saturday and features Christian Cage defending his Impact Wrestling World Title against Josh Alexander plus more.

While an exact ticket sale count was not given, Fightful reports that the venue can hold up to 1,500 people.

