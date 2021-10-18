wrestling / News
Impact Bound For Glory Officially Sold Out For This Weekend
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will have a sold-out venue at this weekend’s Bound For Glory. Impact announced that Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada has officially sold out for the PPV, which takes place this Saturday and features Christian Cage defending his Impact Wrestling World Title against Josh Alexander plus more.
While an exact ticket sale count was not given, Fightful reports that the venue can hold up to 1,500 people.
BREAKING: This Saturday's #BoundForGlory is officially SOLD OUT!
If you missed out you can still join us in @samstownlv on October 24th and 25th for IMPACT or again in November: https://t.co/JEu6RvWzMs pic.twitter.com/JtxPmFWBUY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 18, 2021
