Impact Hardcore Justice Won’t Go Directly Up Against WrestleMania Night One

Fans who want to watch Impact Wrestling’s Hardcore Justice won’t have to make a decision between that and the first night of WrestleMania, as it turns out. As you may recall, Impact announced last week that Hardcore Justice will take place on April 10th, the same day that WrestleMania 37 kicks off. The show is set to air om Impact! Plus, with Tommy Dreamer acting as commissioner and booking the whole show.

According to PWInsider, the show will debut on Impact! Plus at 3 PM ET. WrestleMania traditionally starts at 6 PM or 7 PM ET, which means that fans who want to watch both will not have to choose one.

The card for Hardcore Justice has yet to be revealed, but we’ll likely learn more on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.