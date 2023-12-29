Impact Names Male Wrestler Of The Year & More On Best Of 2023 Part 2 Show

Impact Wrestling’s second part of its Best of 2023 special aired on Thursday with the Male Wrestler of the Year and more announced. The episode saw the company announce the following Year-End Awards, in addition to last week’s awards:

Male Wrestler of the Year: Alex Shelley

X Division Star of the Year: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Moment of the Year: The announcement of TNA Wrestling’s return

Match of the Year: Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay (Bound For Glory 2023)