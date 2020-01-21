wrestling / News

Impact News: Atlanta Shows Set For March, 2008 Episodes Added to Impact Plus

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling A-Town Beatdown

– Impact Wrestling is set to hold shows in Atlanta, Georgia in March. The company announced on Monday that the “A-Town Beatdown” shows will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy on March 7th and 8th.

PWInsider reports that the company is adding 2008 episodes of Impact Wrestling to their Impact Plus service.

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

