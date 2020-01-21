Impact News: Atlanta Shows Set For March, 2008 Episodes Added to Impact Plus

– Impact Wrestling is set to hold shows in Atlanta, Georgia in March. The company announced on Monday that the “A-Town Beatdown” shows will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy on March 7th and 8th.

BIG NEWS! IMPACT is coming to Atlanta on March 6th and 7th at @CocaColaRoxy! Stay tuned for more info about when tickets go on sale! pic.twitter.com/K05gdDIRsz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2020

– PWInsider reports that the company is adding 2008 episodes of Impact Wrestling to their Impact Plus service.