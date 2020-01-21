wrestling / News
Impact News: Atlanta Shows Set For March, 2008 Episodes Added to Impact Plus
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is set to hold shows in Atlanta, Georgia in March. The company announced on Monday that the “A-Town Beatdown” shows will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy on March 7th and 8th.
BIG NEWS!
IMPACT is coming to Atlanta on March 6th and 7th at @CocaColaRoxy!
Stay tuned for more info about when tickets go on sale! pic.twitter.com/K05gdDIRsz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2020
– PWInsider reports that the company is adding 2008 episodes of Impact Wrestling to their Impact Plus service.
More Trending Stories
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea
- Allysin Kay Claims Tessa Blanchard Is Trying to Find Dirt and ‘Spread Lies’ About Her, Shares DM Photos