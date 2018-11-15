Impact Continuing on Pop in Early 2019, Taping Schedule For Next Year

– Impact Wrestling will continue airing on Pop TV at least through the early part of next year. The WON reports that while Impact’s TV contract with Pop TV ends on December 31st, the show will still be on Pop TV at least in the early part of 2019. Details on whether a temporary extension has been signed, or whether it is a longer-term deal, were not revealed.

In addition, WrestleZone reports that Petey Williams revealed the company’s taping schedule for early 2018 on his Wrestling Perspective podcast. Williams said that next year will feature their Homecoming PPV on January 6 in Nashville, followed by a TV taping the day after. Another set of tapings is set for Mexico City in January, followed by Las Vegas in Februady and Caesars Windsor Hotel & Carino in Canada in March.