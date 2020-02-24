wrestling / News
Impact News: Jim Mitchell Written Off Storylines, Ethan Page Vlog, More
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Jim Mitchell is being written out of the current Impact storylines.
– Ethan Page released his latest vlog.
– The following is set for Tuesday’s Impact on AXS:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin – Match 4 in a 5 Match series.
* Rob Van Dam vs. Daga.
* The return of Gut Check
