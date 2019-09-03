wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Rumor on Killer Kross Not Getting Booked on TV, RVD Throws First Pitch at Baseball Game
– As previously reported, Killer Kross has recently been off TV for Impact Wrestling since Slammiversary 2019. Also, Kross had asked for his release from the company in June. PWInsider reports that there was a rumor going around over the weekend that Impact Wrestling was upset with Kross for refusing to blade in his I Quit match with Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary.
According to the rumor, Killer Kross refused to blade, and Impact was left to scramble and get fake blood as a result. Kross has not been booked on TV since that event. Additionally, Slammiversary happened one week after a scare of a potential hepatitis outbreak at an indy wrestling event in Indiana.
– Rob Van Dam (RVD) is in Las Vegas with Impact Wrestling this week. He was at yesterday’s Aviators game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. RVD also shared a photo with Derek Engelland, which you can see below.
The Vegas Week for @IMPACTWRESTLING started today when I threw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the @AviatorsLV game. Then what an honor to meet Derek Engelland, the heart & soul of the @GoldenKnights. Media stops all week, then IMPACT shows Thursday & Friday at @samstownlv. pic.twitter.com/x1YXPr0F7f
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 2, 2019
