Update on Killer Kross’ Status With Impact Wrestling

– There are new details on why Killer Kross’ has been off Impact TV since Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that Kross isn’t injured, but has just not been booked to appear on TV since his contract re-negotiation discussions earlier in the summer. As you may recall, Kross asked for his release in June after he attempted to re-negotiated his contract but received an offer that was far below what he was seeking. At the time, he said:

I had an idea of what I would like to be and where my value was [when signing with IMPACT]. They had another idea. I decided to humbly pay my dues and showcase what I believed and what I was certain that I knew I would be worth. When we got to that point, we had different opinions of what that was.”

According to the site, Kross was said to be in Toronto during the recent Impact tapings due to family business, but that Impact chose not to book him. The upcoming Impact tapings in September are in Las Vegas, where he lives. Talents within the company are reportedly sympathetic toward Kross’ situation, as he pushed for a better deal due to a family situation and ended up stuck in his current position as a result.