wrestling / News
Impact News: Opening Video For Tonight’s Hard to Kill, Video From Arlington Brawl & Fanfest
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the opening promo video for tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV. You can check out the video below for the show, which takes place from Dallas, Texas and airs live on PPV:
– The company also streamed their their Arlington Brawl live event and Fanfest on Saturday; you can watch that video below via their Twitch channel.
Watch Arlington Brawl & Fanfest from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE
- The Usos On Reflecting on Their Mistakes During Their Time Off, Making Return to Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard On Iron Sheik Being in WrestleMania X-7 Battle Royal, Sheik Looking For Kurt Angle Backstage