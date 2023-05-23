Impact News: Saturday Taping Matches Announced, Jodi Threat vs. Masha Slamovich Digital Exclusive, More

– IMPACT Wrestling announced two matches on Twitter for the Under Siege Fallout tapings this Saturday. Trey Miguel is slated to face Bhupinder Gujjar, and Heath Miller will go up against Champagne Singh. You can see the original tweet below:

– IMPACT also featured their Digital Exclusive Match on YouTube with Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich, described as:

Knockouts collide in this week’s FREE Digital Media match as Jody Threat battles Masha Slamovich at SMASH Wrestling!

– Sami Callihan’s interview with Jimmy Jacobs is now available for IMPACT Plus subscribers.

– On June 1, the special premiere of Diary: Josh Alexander will broadcast at 7PM and 1AM.