Impact News: Slammiversary 2023 Date & Location Announced, Tasha Steelz Returns At Sacrifice
– Impact Slammiversary has an official date and location, as revealed on Impact Sacrifice. It was announced on tonight’s Impact! Plus event that Slammiversary will take place on July 15th in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The show will be in the same location that Sacrifice took place at, namely St. Clair College.
– Tasha Steelz made her return to Impact on tonight’s show, coming out after Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw. Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidai attacked Purrazzo after the bell and Steelz came down to the ring, making her first appearance since late December.
Steelz confronted Evans and pretended like she was siding with Evans against Purrazzo, then attacked her. She then took out Vidai with a cutter and tossed him from the ring:
.@RealTSteelz is BACK! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/gnze1dwH1x
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023
