Impact News: Note On Filming Plans Leading Into Rebellion, Sign Guy Dudely At Weekend Tapings

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– A new report has a note on Impact’s filming plans as they head into Impact Rebellion next month. PWInsider reports that there will likely be some content filmed over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, but outside of that all matches and segments leading into the April 23rd PPV were completed over the weekend.

– Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to note that Lou D’Angeli (aka Sign Guy Dudley) was visiting backstage at the tapings:

Impact Rebellion, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

