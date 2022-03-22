wrestling / News
Impact News: Note On Filming Plans Leading Into Rebellion, Sign Guy Dudely At Weekend Tapings
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has a note on Impact’s filming plans as they head into Impact Rebellion next month. PWInsider reports that there will likely be some content filmed over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, but outside of that all matches and segments leading into the April 23rd PPV were completed over the weekend.
– Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to note that Lou D’Angeli (aka Sign Guy Dudley) was visiting backstage at the tapings:
Home #FOREVER#ECW @LanceStorm @LDAngeli @swinger_johnny @nunzio_guido #rhino #mamaluke #FBI pic.twitter.com/bVXhllJr1E
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Bringing In Dennis Rodman, Hulk Hogan’s Role In Rodman Choosing WCW Over WWE
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match