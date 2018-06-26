Impact Owner Anthem Sports Announces New Chief Operating Officer

– Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the owner of Impact Wrestling, has announced the hire of a new Chief Operating Officer. You can see the full announcement below that Peter Einstein has been brought on to head up Anthem Sports.

PWInsider reports that the hiring will not change Impact’s management team of Ed Nordholm, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore.

Peter Einstein Joins Anthem Sports & Entertainment as Chief Operating Officer

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is pleased to announce that Peter Einstein has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer.

Einstein has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the media industry with more than 35 years as a senior executive and entrepreneur. He will now bring this extensive experience in media operations and global relationships to Anthem, leading and developing Anthem’s operations with a focus on expanding assets to new markets and platforms.

Einstein started his career at MTV, where he spent 16 years in the U.S. and Europe, including launching and running MTV Networks Europe. He then spent a decade as President of Showtime Arabia (now OSN), the Middle East’s premier satellite television platform, before setting up Einstein Media Consulting Partners (EMCP) in 2007.

EMCP is an advisory, investment and consulting firm, specializing in media, technology, entertainment and communications. It was one of the first investors in GINX Esports TV, which is now the world’s largest TV channel of its kind, where Einstein still serves as Chairman.

“The addition of Peter to our team signals our commitment to continued growth as a sports media and entertainment company, targeting passionate communities and surveying premium content,” said Leonard Asper, CEO and founder of Anthem. “Peter brings incredible expertise and experience to our company, including in global operations and digital media, which is key as we expand and develop our assets across all platforms. I couldn’t think of a better person to add to our executive suite.”

Einstein added: “I am thrilled to be joining Leonard and Anthem at this critical juncture in its growth trajectory. We have an excellent team and a wealth of opportunities before us, and I am looking forward to focusing and driving the company as it executes its expansion strategy.”