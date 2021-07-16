Impact Teases WWE Releases Showing Up at Slammiversary (Clip)

Impact Wrestling teased the possibility of some released WWE talent showing up at Slammiversary on tonight’s show. As previously noted, Scott D’Amore hinted at the possibility of Chelsea Green showing up at Saturday’s PPV, potentially as Matt Cardona’s mystery female tag team partner against Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers. In the same segment, D’Amore also referenced the former IIconics and Mickie James potentially appearing.

The segment saw D’Amore trying to get Deonna Purrazzo to sign her contract for her match at Slammiversary. He noted after she did that “sometimes things around here get to be a little bit of a hot mess, but Slammiversary is truly going to be iconic. We’re in Nashville here … might be a little hardcore country.”

The iconic reference is of course a reference to Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, while Hardcore Country is a Mickie James single from her album Somebody’s Gonna Pay. You can see the clip below.

In related news, Lee posted a video to her TikTok noting she was “saying goodbye to Peyton Royce and the IIconics” yesterday, indicating she is now free of her non-compete clause. Lee was released on April 15th, the same day as McKay, Green, and James.