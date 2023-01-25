wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces 2023 Dates for Chicago Including Bound for Glory ’23
– Impact Wrestling has announced the company’s return to Chicago later this year, including TV tapings in April and July, along with Bound For Glory 2023. Bound for Glory 2023 will be held on October 21 at Chicago’s Cicero Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
The Bound for Glory Fallout TV tapings will be held the following day on October 22. In April, Impact will hold the Spring Slugfest shows. July will see Impact’s Chicago Heat events. You can see the full announcement details below:
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Major Events In Chicago In 2023 – And The New “Season Pass” Gives Fans Tickets To All 6 Chicago Shows & Exclusive Perks
IMPACT Wrestling presents its inaugural “Season Pass” for three high-profile, multi-day events scheduled for this year in Chicago, Illinois, including the showcase event of 2023: Bound For Glory, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view.
The “Season Pass” gives fans the chance to buy tickets to all three Chicago shows at once – and the first crack at BFG tickets. The “Season Pass” includes exclusive perks only available to “Season Pass” buyers – and the perks will be available during the BFG weekend.
IMPACT Wrestling’s Chicago schedule is truly a home run, with all shows originating from Cicero Stadium:
* April 28-29: Spring Slugfest
* July 28-29: Chicago Heat
* October 21-22: Bound For Glory
The “Season Pass” will be available, starting at 10am EST on Friday, January 27, and it will include all ticket levels. To purchase the “Season Pass” for Chicago, go to: impactwrestling.com.
