– Impact Wrestling has announced the company’s return to Chicago later this year, including TV tapings in April and July, along with Bound For Glory 2023. Bound for Glory 2023 will be held on October 21 at Chicago’s Cicero Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

The Bound for Glory Fallout TV tapings will be held the following day on October 22. In April, Impact will hold the Spring Slugfest shows. July will see Impact’s Chicago Heat events. You can see the full announcement details below: