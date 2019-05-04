Impact Wrestling Announces ‘A Night You Can’t Mist’ Special, Great Muta Appearing

Impact Wrestling has announced a new special to air on Impact Plus, with the Great Muta appearing. “A Night You Can’t Mist” will take place on June 8th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement tweet below.

Muta last appeared for Impact at TNA One Night Only: Global Impact – USA Vs. The World in 2015, where he beat Mr. Anderson. The special will follow this weekend’s Code Red as live specials to air on Impact Plus.