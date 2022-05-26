Impact Wrestling Announces Details For Against All Odds And More

Impact Wrestling has announced details for three upcoming events, including Against All Odds this July. That event will happen at Center Stage in Atlanta on July 1. It will be the first time they’ve run Against All Odds in back-to-back years since 2011 and 2012. It was previously a One Night Only special in 2019 and an Impact Plus special in 2021.

On July 2, Impact will hold a TV taping called ‘Southern Hostility.’ That will also take place at Center Stage in Atlanta.

On July 15-16, Impact will hold another set of TV tapings, ‘Derby City Rumble’, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY.