Impact Wrestling Announces Rebellion CELL-ebration

– Impact Wrestling has announced an virtual CELL-ebration virtual fanfest to coincide with next month’s Rebellion pay-per-view event. The virtual fanfest is scheduled for Sunday, April 25 and will kick off at 11:00 am EST and run for two hours.

Tickets for the fanfest are available HERE. Here are some additional details:

Interact With Your Favorite IMPACT Stars at Rebellion CELL-ebration

IMPACT Wrestling presents its next virtual fanfest, the Rebellion CELL-ebration, on Sunday, April 25th. The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the highly-anticipated Rebellion pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the best value in virtual meet-and-greets!

The Rebellion CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Talent scheduled to appear:

– Rich Swann

– Deonna Purrazzo

– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

– Ace Austin

– Plus several more names to be added in the coming weeks!

Fans around the world can participate in the Rebellion CELL-ebration, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open.

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Rebellion t-shirt

** A random autographed match-used canvas swatch

** The first 50 buyers will receive a swag bag filled with bonus IMPACT-branded items!

** All perks will be shipped starting Monday, May 3, 2021.

**Talent subject to change.