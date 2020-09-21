wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Looking Back At Drew McIntyre’s Impact Debut, Madman Fulton’s New Entrance Video

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking back at Drew McIntyre aka Drew Galloway making his debut for the company. You can watch the video below.

– Madman Fulton’s new theme song and entrance video has been released. Here’s Impact Wrestling’s description for the video:

Madman Fulton is one of the most imposing, violent, and TERRIFYING individuals to ever step into an IMPACT Wrestling ring! Enjoy his new theme song and entrance video and try not to have nightmares!

