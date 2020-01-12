Backstage Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Show, Talents Have Travel Issues Getting to Dallas

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling tag team champion Ethan Page has been very ill all weekend due to salmonella poisoning after he ate something bad. However, he’s reportedly still going to work tonight’s Hard to Kill event as of his afternoon.

Additionally, PWInsider notes Impact was reportedly having travel issues for talents getting to Dallas this weekend due to storms Texas is experiencing. One talent reportedly had four different flights scheduled before they were finally able to get to the state. The report notes that as of earlier this morning, Rohit Raju was still trying to get to the event.

Also, the report notes that Impact is going to tape a match for TV later tonight before the live pay-per-view broadcast.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill will be held at The Bomb Factory later tonight in Dallas, Texas. You can check out 411’s official preview RIGHT HERE.