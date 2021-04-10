wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice Preview: Hardcore Blindfold Match Added

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hardcore Justice Impact Wrestling Blindfold Match

– Impact Wrestling is back tonight with Hardcore Justice. Tonight’s event will stream live on Impact! Plus starting at 3:00 pm EST. Additionally, Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match has been added to the card. Here’s the updated Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice lineup:

Knockouts Title Vs. Career Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha
Hardcore War: Team Dreamer vs. Violent By Design
Chairly Legal Match: Shera vs. Hernandez
* Ace Austin & TBA vs. TJP & TBA vs. Josh Alexander & TBA
* Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus
* Hardcore Blindfold Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

