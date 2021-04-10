wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice Preview: Hardcore Blindfold Match Added
– Impact Wrestling is back tonight with Hardcore Justice. Tonight’s event will stream live on Impact! Plus starting at 3:00 pm EST. Additionally, Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match has been added to the card. Here’s the updated Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice lineup:
* Knockouts Title Vs. Career Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
* Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha
* Hardcore War: Team Dreamer vs. Violent By Design
* Chairly Legal Match: Shera vs. Hernandez
* Ace Austin & TBA vs. TJP & TBA vs. Josh Alexander & TBA
* Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus
* Hardcore Blindfold Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something
Here are the rules for the HARDCORE WAR match TOMORROW at 3pm ET on #HardcoreJustice! pic.twitter.com/UTjGkjwPPj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
