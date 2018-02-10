Impact Wrestling Management Discuss Recent Setbacks and Goals for 2018

– Newsweek published a new article today looking at the current state of Impact Wrestling as the company tries to make adjustments with the new regime of Don Callis and Scott D’Amore. The article recaps many of the company’s recent issues, such as the exit of Jeff Jarrett, the issues with Matt Hardy over the Broken Universe trademark, and more. Below are some highlights from he article, including comments from Impact’s Ed Nordholm, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore discussing Impact’s recent issues and goals for the year.

Ed Nordholm on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from Impact: “[Jarrett] was a great assistance to me. Unfortunately, as we got into the summer, I think the stress of trying to [overhaul Impact] clearly was starting to have some impacts on him and his issues to deal with the situation. We had to part ways. I regret that it turned out that way, but I’m grateful for everything he did for me.”

Ed Nordholm on one of the things he would’ve done differently, citing feud with Hardy over Broken Universe: “Attacking hispanic women who are protecting their men. As a fresh person into the wrestling world, a guy from the corporate environment where we don’t play in the social media world, we clearly took on a s***storm—and I got my head handed to me.”

Scott D’Amore on the goal for Impact Wrestling in 2018: “In 2018, we’re re-establishing trust with the talent, with business partners, with fans. You can’t fix it overnight. We’ve seen, historically, I call it the dangling carrot: ‘When we have this, everything’s going to be great.’ We’re going to roll up our sleeves and work hard. Slowly but surely we’re going to make progress. When we look back at the end of 2018, I think we’re going to be happy with the progress we’ve made.”

Don Callis on how Impact Wrestling has to try to be different: “When I was looking into [joining Impact] last summer, to me, there wasn’t a cool factor. There wasn’t a buzz about the product—part of that is on the booking side, doing things that don’t make sense. Why is it that [independent] promotions in the U.K. or Northeast in the U.S. can rent wrestlers, put on a show and get a tremendous buzz on the internet? You have to be different. People try to be WWE-lite…we can’t be that. We have to try to be different, whether that means more athletic, more edgy, whatever it is. We have to be different.”

Nordholm on accepting setbacks to make progress: “We’re fully prepared to have a few setbacks here and there, as long as we are continuously making progress quarter-over-quarter.”