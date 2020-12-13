wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Genesis Confirmed For January, Larry D Taken To Jail At Final Resolution

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Genesis

– During tonight’s Final Resolution event, Impact Wrestling confirmed that their next event will be Genesis on January 9, exclusive to Impact Plus. It will happen a week before Hard to Kill on January 16.

– As a result of a loss to Tommy Dreamer at Final Resolution, Larry D was taken off to jail for shooting John E. Bravo. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

