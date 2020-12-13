wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Genesis Confirmed For January, Larry D Taken To Jail At Final Resolution
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– During tonight’s Final Resolution event, Impact Wrestling confirmed that their next event will be Genesis on January 9, exclusive to Impact Plus. It will happen a week before Hard to Kill on January 16.
– As a result of a loss to Tommy Dreamer at Final Resolution, Larry D was taken off to jail for shooting John E. Bravo. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@legendoflarryd is going to JAIL! #FinalResolution @THEACEYROMERO pic.twitter.com/fBfT3m5ba4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
If he was a better shot, this would never have happened..
The #DemonAssassin wouldn’t have left a survivor..
Unworthy..#FinalResolution https://t.co/vVfjk1QwZL
— Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) December 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Rikishi Taking Hell In A Cell Bump At Armageddon 2000, Why It One Of WWE’s Best Matches That Year
- First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC
- Mike Chioda On Refereeing Rock vs. Hogan At WrestleMania X8, What Razor Ramon Told Him Before RAW Match With 1-2-3 Kid