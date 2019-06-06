Impact Wrestling Releases Full Card and Details for A Night You Can’t Mist

– Impact Wrestling has released the full, updated card for A Night You Can’t Mist and all the broadcasting details in a press release today. The event is set for Saturday, June 8 and will be available to IMPACT Plus Subscribers. It will also be streaming on FITE.tv. You can check out the full press release below.

IMPACT Wrestling Presents ‘A Night You Can’t Mist’ Live this Saturday, June 8 Free for IMPACT Plus Subscribers

A Night You Can’t Mist will stream live from Philadelphia at 8:00 p.m. ET on IMPACT Plus and FITE.tv

PHILADELPHIA – IMPACT Wrestling presents the next live monthly special free for IMPACT Plus subscribers this Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET, as IMPACT Wrestling teams up with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore for A Night You Can’t Mist, emanating from the world-famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event, Japanese legend The Great Muta makes his return to U.S. soil to team with extreme icon Tommy Dreamer against Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin.

IMPACT Plus is IMPACT Wrestling’s new multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

A Night You Can’t Mist will also be available for purchase as an iPPV for non-subscribers on IMPACT Plus and FITE.tv.

The confirmed line-up for A Night You Can’t Mist this Saturday includes:

Main Event

The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer vs. Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin

House of Hardcore Television Championship

Willie Mack (c) vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart

Philly Street Fight

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Touch It vs. Suck It

Joey Ryan vs. Billy Gunn

Moose vs. Luchasaurus

Guido Maritato vs. Clayton Gainz w/Double Duprees

IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Launched on May 1, IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions are also available for US$71.99.