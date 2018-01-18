Impact Wrestling is No Longer Working With The CRASH

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is no longer working with Crash. Konnan was the intermediary between the sides so with him out of the CRASH (due to Konnan working with Aro Lucha) the relationship is over. AAA & The CRASH do not get along, and Konnan had met with AAA’s Dorian Roldan, trying to smooth things over for Penta 0M and Rey Fenix and others (which didn’t work since AAA sent Arolucha, which Konnan is involved with, a cease and desist on Penta 0M). This led to Konnan’s departure from The CRASH.