Impact Wrestling Preview: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo Set, New Matches Added
– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Impact announced more matches for tonight’s show, including a non-title match between Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo against top Knockouts tag team title contender Jordynne Grace.
Also, on Before The Impact, Rohit Raju will face James Storm. That show will begin at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
* X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Black Taurus vs. Chris Bey
* The Good Brothers & FinJuice vs. XXL & Reno Scum
* Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards (Special Referee: Matt Cardona)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (Non-Title Match)
* Before The Impact: Rohit Raju w/ Shera vs. James Storm w/ Chris Sabin
At 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV, it will be the latest episode of Impact in 60, featuring the best of Sami Callihan. Tonight’s Impact will also be streaming on Twitch.
Also, as noted, AXS TV will be broadcasting TNA Bound for Glory 2011 later today at 3:00 pm EST.
