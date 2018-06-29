Impact Wrestling Rating Holds, Viewership Slips

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held steady, while the viewership hit a low mark for 2018. Thursday night’s episode of the show brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 254,000 viewers. Those numbers are even and down 3% respectively from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 262,000 viewers. The audience hit the lowest mark for an original episode since the December 7th, 2017 episode brought in 226,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #125 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily. MTV won the night with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at a 0.94 demo rating and 1.624 million viewers.