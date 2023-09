Impact Wrestling Ratings & Viewership Increase This Week

– SpoilerTV has the ratings for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. This week’s episode averaged 126,000 viewers. The show also drew an average 0.03 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo.

Viewership was up from last week’s show, which drew 106,000 viewers. The rating also increased from last week’s episode, which averaged 0.01 in the key demo.

IMPACT! on AXS TV ranked No. 107 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Thursday programming.