Impact Wrestling Reveals Newly Painted X-Division and Knockouts Title Belts
– Impact Wrestling revealed photos of the new, updated X-Division and Knockout titles today. You can check those out below.
The newly updated X-Division title belt has a red paint design that’s reminiscent of the original version. Champion Ace Austin will defend the title later today against Trey at the Hard to Kill event. Taya Valkyrie defends the Knockouts title against Jordynne Grace and ODB.
Hard to Kill will be held at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas later today. You can check out 411’s preview for the event RIGHT HERE.
The updated X-Division Championship, going old school with the big red X. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/EzEomL7GPv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2020
My darling.
The only beauty that can hold me down https://t.co/GeQgoGhKKA
— Your wife/mom’s favorite wrestler (@The_Ace_Austin) January 12, 2020
The updated Knockouts Championship. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/JA5MbNfWCz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2020
