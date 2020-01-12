wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Reveals Newly Painted X-Division and Knockouts Title Belts

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling X-Division

– Impact Wrestling revealed photos of the new, updated X-Division and Knockout titles today. You can check those out below.

The newly updated X-Division title belt has a red paint design that’s reminiscent of the original version. Champion Ace Austin will defend the title later today against Trey at the Hard to Kill event. Taya Valkyrie defends the Knockouts title against Jordynne Grace and ODB.

Hard to Kill will be held at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas later today. You can check out 411’s preview for the event RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading