Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard Brawl Gets Over 4.2 Million Views, Note on Vote for Final Deletion Match, Hard to Kill Weekend Lineups

– PWInsider reports that the Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard brawl through the streets in New York has drawn over 4.2 million page views on Facebook for Impact Wrestling. You can see that video below.

– As noted, Final Deletion won Impact’s Match of the Decade. PWInsider reports that the vote for the match was legitimate.

– Here are the updated lineups for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill weekend of shows running from January 10-12.

Bash at the Brewery 2 – Freetail Brewery, San Antonio, Texas (Jan. 10) – Streaming on Impact+:

* OVE vs. Rich Swann & Tessa Blanchard.& Willie Mack & Brian Cage

* Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh

* X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace

The Arlington Brawl – Arlington, Texas (Jan. 11) – Streaming on Impact Twitch Channel

* Hyan and Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia and AQA

* Low Rider vs. Juventus Aerea

Hard to Kill – The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas (Jan. 12) – PPV and FITE.TV

* Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

* Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Moose vs. Rhino

* Ken Shamrock vs. Madman Fulton