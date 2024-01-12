Various News: New Documentary About The End of Impact Wrestling, Alex Shelley and Moose Go Face-to-Face, New Black Bart Book Available

– The Fight Network has produced a new documentary about the end of Impact Wrestling, as the company has rebranded back to TNA Wrestling. It features Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Josh Alexander, Zack Sabre Jr and more.

– TNA has also released a video featuring Moose and Alex Shelley going face-to-face ahead of tomorrow’s Hard to Kill PPV.

– Author Vinny Berry has written a new book about Black Bart, appropriately titled Wrestle Black Bart. It is available now.

Take the journey through Black Bart’s life and wrestling career. After three decades of being a pro wrestler, Bart has seen and done it all! Read stories of his humble beginnings and how he broke into the wrestling business. Plus, stories of Dusty Rhodes, Dick Murdoch, Sam Houston, Mr. Fuji, the Von Erichs, Bruiser Brody, Buzz Tyler, and Ron Bass. Learn about what it was like for him to wrestle in the Mid Atlantic, South Eastern Championship Wrestling, Mid-South, Florida, World Class territories, and the World Wrestling Federation. Find out what wrestling gimmick Dusty offered Bart, but it ended up going to someone else. Bart’s “tell it like is storytelling comes out on the pages and it is sure to make you laugh!