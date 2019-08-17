Impact Wrestling Second Set of TV Taping Spoilers From Mexico City

Impact Wrestling held another set of TV tapings last night in Mexico City, which featured Jessicka Havok defeating Su Yung in a No DQ match. Also, the Impact Wrestling locker room reportedly gave LAX a big sendoff celebration after they lost their match to Willie Mack and Rich Swann. You can see results below, via Shannon Walsh and WrestlingWithDemons.net:

Moose beat Cousin Jake.

Faby Apache beat Alisha Edwards.

Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, RVD, and Rhino beat Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Mad Man Fulton.

Willie Mack and Rich Swann beat LAX. The locker room came out and there was a send off celebration for LAX after the match.

Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie beat Big Mami. After the match Tenille Dashwood ran in and went after Valkyrie and John E. Bravo.

Michael Elgin beat Dinastia.

Jessicka Havok beat Su Yung in a No DQ Match.

Mahabali Shera beat Cody Deaner.

Ace Austin beat Eddie Edwards by DQ when Edwards used a chair.

Jordynne Grace and Chik Tormenta vs. Keira Hogan and Vanilla Vargas turned into a 6-man tag team match when Madison Rayne and Rosemary got involved.

Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Chik Tormenta beat Madison Rayne, Keira Hogan, and Vanilla Vargas after Rayne and Hogan walked out of the match leaving Vargas alone.

Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Trey Miguel beat Australian Suicide, Toxin, and Arez.

TJP beat Golden Magic.

Dr. Wagner Jr. beat Texano Jr.