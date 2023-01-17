Independent Shows Reportedly Set To Leave WWE On Peacock

Several independent companies have shows on the WWE Network on Peacock, but that is set to change according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that a number of independent shows are set to expire; Peacock currently shows events like ICW’s Fear & Loathing and PROGRESS’ shows as set to expire shortly.

According to the site, as of now WWE is not planning to continue airing independent content on Peacock, and several companies have plans in order to follow up with the situation.

wXw does not as of this point have expiration dates showing on their content on Peacock, and it is not clear when they might expire.