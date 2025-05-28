Independent Star Jeff Cannonball Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Independent wrestling veteran Jeff Cannonball has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with ALS. Cannonball — who has worked for the likes of MLW, GCW, H2O Wrestling, CZW and more, posted to Instagram to announce the diagnosis.

Cannonball wrote:

“Hey everybody, as you may know I’ve been dealing with some health stuff. Well, after a year of misdiagnosis, doctors being unsure, and nonstop tests they figured me out. Unfortunately, last week I was diagnosed with ALS. It absolutely sucks and I’ve been a bit of a wreck. But my family and very few friends I’ve told have been extremely supportive. I also could not have a better wife to stand by my side through this garbage than Sam. It sucks but we’re keeping our heads up and not letting this disease suck the joy out of life. F**k Lou and his Yankees.”

Cannonball’s most recent match was in December of last year at LVAC Holiday Hang Out ’24. On behind of 411, our best wishes to Cannonball as he deals with the condition.