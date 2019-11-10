Independent Wrestler Matt Travis Passes Away

PWInsider reports that Matt Travis (pictured above on the left), who regularly competed for House of Glory and Gamechanger Wrestling, has passed away after a traffic accident. It’s believed that Travis’ bike was hit by a truck. You can see reactions from several wrestlers, including Amazing Red (who trained Travis), below.

I just can't.

I don't understand life sometimes.

I'm gonna try and pull it together for you today.

I just want to see you! Talk to you!

I'm sorry. I love you Matty pic.twitter.com/LoZhbitbjX — ₳₥₳Ⱬł₦₲ RƎD (@AmazingRed1) November 9, 2019