Independent Wrestler Matt Travis Passes Away
PWInsider reports that Matt Travis (pictured above on the left), who regularly competed for House of Glory and Gamechanger Wrestling, has passed away after a traffic accident. It’s believed that Travis’ bike was hit by a truck. You can see reactions from several wrestlers, including Amazing Red (who trained Travis), below.
R.I.P. Matt Travis pic.twitter.com/fbonKDXmHm
— Scott Lesh (@ScottLesh724) November 10, 2019
I just can't.
I don't understand life sometimes.
I'm gonna try and pull it together for you today.
I just want to see you! Talk to you!
I'm sorry. I love you Matty pic.twitter.com/LoZhbitbjX
— ₳₥₳Ⱬł₦₲ RƎD (@AmazingRed1) November 9, 2019
Love you bro.
Tonight is for you. 🙏🏼 #MBK #RIP pic.twitter.com/WAWuaBZB2n
— Proud-n-Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_Proud) November 9, 2019
