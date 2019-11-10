wrestling / News

Independent Wrestler Matt Travis Passes Away

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Travis

PWInsider reports that Matt Travis (pictured above on the left), who regularly competed for House of Glory and Gamechanger Wrestling, has passed away after a traffic accident. It’s believed that Travis’ bike was hit by a truck. You can see reactions from several wrestlers, including Amazing Red (who trained Travis), below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Travis, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading