Indi Hartwell Shares Training Video With Dexter Lumis
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis are still keeping in contact after her WWE release, as she shared a training video with the two. Lumis and Hartwell were ‘married’ on NXT before the angle was dropped on the main roster. Lumis is currently part of the Wyatt Sicks. He invited Hartwell to his Hatchet Pro Wrestling school to train.
