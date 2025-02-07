wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Shares Training Video With Dexter Lumis

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Dexter Lumis Indi Hartwell Image Credit: WWE

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis are still keeping in contact after her WWE release, as she shared a training video with the two. Lumis and Hartwell were ‘married’ on NXT before the angle was dropped on the main roster. Lumis is currently part of the Wyatt Sicks. He invited Hartwell to his Hatchet Pro Wrestling school to train.

