Indie Wrestler Maya World Says Her ROH Debut Was Great

In an interview with Fightful, independent wrestler Maya World spoke about her Ring of Honor debut back in December, when she had a match with Athena. World would go on to lose the match but called it a ‘great experience’.

She said: “It was crazy, I didn’t expect to get an opportunity like that so early on but Athena is my trainer, so thanks to her, I got to have that match with her and it was amazing experience. Thankfully, it was in front of people, it was in Dallas so it was a lot of people that I knew. I was nervous at first, but as soon as I got in the ring, I saw a lot of familiar faces so it was fine. It was a great experience.“