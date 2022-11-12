Indus Sher Set For Match On Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced that Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) will be in action on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The team recently reunited when Veer returned to NXT but haven’t wrestled since then. The updated lineup includes:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

* Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

* Indus Sher in action

* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing

* SCRYPTS debuts