Influencer Says Hulk Hogan Fired Her As Brand Ambassador For His Beer After One Day

A social media influencer says that Hulk Hogan fired her as a brand ambassador for his Real American beer after just one day. Essence Jenai posted to her TikTok account with a series of photos in which she says she was hired to promote Hogan’s new beer, but was let go after her first day.

Janai wrote:

“STORY TIME: Hulk Hogan paid me to be a brand Ambassador and this happened… My contract was for a week… After one day of promoting his brand… He cancelled my contract because ???”

She then shared a photo of the replacement brand ambassadors, who are both white, before sharing a screenshot of a text conversation in which she was told by a PR rep that the client (Hogan) wanted to cancel the events for the week. When she asked if they were only taking her off the events or cancelling completely, she was told that “All the rest of the events are cancelled completely.” However, she shared photos an event taking place the next day with Hogan and the new brand ambassadors and captions the last video, “I guess they didn’t have room for us on the boat.”

She shared a second video which shows herself and another Black brand ambassador at the first day event with Hogan that has the text “POV: Hulk Hogan paid you to be a brand ambassador and cancelled your contract the next day because he realized you were a BLACK brand ambassador.” That video is captioned: