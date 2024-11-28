– PWInsider has an update on injured AEW star Eddie Kingston, who has been out of action since earlier this year after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus at NJPW Resurgence. Kingston later underwent surgery to repair the issue.

According to PWInsider’s update, Kingston has been furiously pushing himself through his physical therapy in his hopes to return to the ring as soon as he can. Additionally, PWInsider reports that while Kingston has been pushing hard through physical therapy, he was told by his doctors he likely wouldn’t be cleared to return to the ring until June 2025.

PWInsider also reports that when he was reached for comment, Eddie Kingston responded, “Health insurance is a scam.”