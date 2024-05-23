Eddie Kingston Will Miss More Time Than Initially Believed

As previously reported, Eddie Kingston suffered a broken tibia at NJPW Resurgence, as well as tears to his ACL and meniscus. PWInsider reports that Kingston met with surgeons today and learned that he likely will be out of action longer than anticipated. Due to the severity of his injuries, he will be unable to even have surgery until July at the earliest.

Kingston will have to wait for his tibular fracture to heal, and then do physical therapy before he can have surgery. After the surgery is done, it will be around ten months before he can return. That means at the earliest, Kingston would be back in May 2025.

He said: “Not mad. I don’t give a fuck. it’s what happens when you wrestle. Just gotta get fucking better.“