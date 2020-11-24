wrestling / News
ROH News: Injury Update on PJ Black After Fall, Latest ROHStrong Online
– An injury update is available regarding PJ Black after he was hurt in a fall down the stairs. As previously reported, Black announced on Wednesday that he fell down stairs and suffered a leg injury.
ROH’s Kevin Eck revealed that the injury came while practicing for a world record in a stunt, with his bone breaking through the skin. He had 13 screws and two metal plates inserted in his ankle, and is unable to put any weight on it for the next seven weeks.
– The latest episode of ROHStrong is online, with guests Shane Helms and Crowbar. The episode is described as follows:
“Shane “Hurricane” Helms and Crowbar have worked for nearly every major U.S.-based pro wrestling company, including ROH. Helms discusses transitioning into an agent/producer role; his participation in the Hardys’ “deletion” series; and working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Crowbar talks about his recent, buzz-worthy promos; balancing his “real life” with pro wrestling; and a funny PCO story about their time together at Dory Funk Jr.’s dojo. Plus much more.”
