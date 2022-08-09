wrestling / News
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57.
As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s father Bucky worked as a referee in the Pittsburgh area for over 30 years including shows for WWE and Palermo got involved through him. Nick Dinsmore played a character named Eugene who was a wrestling savant, inspired by Rip Rogers’ son who lives with autism and given the name of Eugene in honor of Palermo.
Dinsmore posted to Twitter to comment about Palermo’s passing, writing:
“Thinking of the family of Eugene Palermo today.”
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Palermo.
— Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) August 7, 2022
