International Title Match Announced For AEW WrestleDream

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a three-way International title match for AEW WrestleDream next week. Will Ospreay will defend against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita. Ospreay faced Ricochet last night on Dynamite before Takeshita ruined the match and attacked both men. Here’s the updated lineup for WrestleDream on October 12:

* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* Darby Allin vs. TBD