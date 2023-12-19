The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Weigh In On Possible Match

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star in the about-to-release The Iron Claw, and the two recently teased the possibility of stepping into the ring. Efron and White play Kevin and Kerry Von Erich respectively in the drama, and they appeared on the Ringer’s The Masked Man Show during which they talked about potentially stepping in the ring for AEW or WWE. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

White on a possible match: “If they gave me a minute, if they gave me some warning to try and get myself together a little bit, I’d be up for it. I don’t think I’m knowledgable enough on professional wrestling today, but who is the smallest guy doing the thing today? [Rey Mysterio.] That guy is definitely a legend, that’s true. It would be cool to bring Chavo out too. Bring him back into the mix. It’d be fun. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Efron on a potential match: “It’d be fun if we could get in there with some of the guys we worked with, with Chavo or even the Von Erichs coming back with AEW. I’d love to do something with them. If we had some time and prep and, especially if we were all out there together, that would be fun as hell. Who knows. Don’t count it out, that’s for sure.”