WWE News: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas Highlight, Grizzled Young Veterans Battle Imperium and Ever-Rise
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas did battle on NXT, and a clip of the match is online. You can see the highlight video below:
– WWE also posted a clip of the triple threat match between Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium and Ever-Rise:
