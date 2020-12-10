wrestling / News

WWE News: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas Highlight, Grizzled Young Veterans Battle Imperium and Ever-Rise

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live Isaiah Swerve Scott

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas did battle on NXT, and a clip of the match is online. You can see the highlight video below:

– WWE also posted a clip of the triple threat match between Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium and Ever-Rise:

Ever-Rise, Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas

