ISPW Rock N/ Wrestling Full Results 05.06.2023: Bull James vs. Rick Recon Headliner Title Match, More

ISPW hosted their Rock N’ Wrestling show on May 6th in Morristown, NJ. You can find the complete results (courtesy of PWInsider) below.

* U-Gene def. Dirty Dango

* Afa Jr. def. Snitsky (w/ Andy Vineberg)

* Michael Mars (w/ Nicky Benz) def. Tony Atlas

* Superstar Danny Morrison def. Val Venis

* ISPW Tag Team Championship Match: The Now def. The Powers of Pain & The Headbangers

* ISPW Tri-State Championship Match: Homicide def. The Phoenix GKM

* ISPW Championship Rumble Match: Rey Calitri victorious

* ISPW Women’s Championship Match: Vicious Vicki def. Tina San Antonio (with Maven Huffman) & Gabby Ortiz & Adena Steele & Notorious Mimi

* Crowbar def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* ISPW Championship Match: Bull James (w/ Maven Huffman) def. Rick Recon (w/ Dave LaGreca)